CocoRosie Release Twisted New Track “End of the Freak Show” Featuring Anohni, Brooke Candy, Big Freedia and Cakes Da Killa

The eclectic stylings of indie Folktronica/hip hop group CocoRosie, consisting of siblings Bianca “Coco” and Sierra Rose “Rosie” Casady, recently released their latest track “End of the Freak Show.” CocoRosie’s latest musical offering features a slew of equally eclectic talent from the likes of New York City-based English born singer-songwriter Anohni, Oxnard, California-based singer-songwriter Brooke Candy, New Orleans bounce music rapper Big Freedia and Atlanta-based rap artist Cakes Da Killa.

As previously reported in Stereo Gum, as of last Wednesday, “Art-pop sister duo CocoRosie returned with their first album in five years, Put The Shine On, at the beginning of this year. Today, they’re releasing a new track called “End Of The Freak Show,” an updated version of their 2017 song ‘Smoke ‘Em Out,’ which featured ANOHNI.” On the duo’s latest track, “End of the Freak Show” an infusion of electronic and hip hop music can be heard over a bombastically flamboyant, ethereal electro-pop production. There seems to be a halloween themed backdrop to the track as well.

The track showcases the various voices featured on the track with twisted, sticky-pop sensibilities that is chic sounding as a fashion runway fastened with eerie spooky decorations, just in time for all hallows eve. In the latter half of the track, it features refreshing inclusive voices of LGBTQ recording hip hop artists, Big Freedia and Cakes Da Killa. Both come with some panache and fierce lyrical prowess that is loud and proud. To listen to “End of the Freak Show” stream below, via YouTube.

According to the above source, CocoRosie collectively spoke on the enthusiasm behind recording their latest collaborative heavy track “End of the Freak Show,” saying:

“We are fired up to share a song that has already had more than one lease of life, re-birthed in a vital new form. Invigorated to be aligned with the fierce collaborators on this track in a time when we all need unity and lifting-up ever the more.

CocoRosie have recorded a total of seven full-length studio albums, including their latest musical offering Put The Shine On, via Marathon Artists. The sister duo’s last dabble in hip hop was being featured on Chicago, Illinois-based hip hop recording artist Chance The Rapper’s official full-length studio album debut, last year’s The Big Day, on the track “Roo.”