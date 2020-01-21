CocoRosie Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates and Shares New Song “Aloha Friday”

Home News Drew Feinerman January 21st, 2020 - 5:45 PM

CocoRosie have announced their spring 2020 tour with dates and locations, and have shared a new song, “Aloha Friday.” The song is a tranquil testament to the moments that give us inner peace, as lead vocals and violins soar above electronic, percussive beats in a playful and beautiful blend.

CocoRosie is comprised of sisters Bianca “Coco” and Sierra “Rosie” Casady, and their unique musical perspective does not quite fit into any specific genre; their music is composed of elements from pop, eletronica, hip-hop, opera, and others. In October of last year, the duo announced their upcoming album Put The Shine On, which is set to release in March of this year.

Although the band’s most recent studio album, Heartache City, was released back in 2015, they have released various singles between then and now, and have worked with other artists as well. Most recently, the duo appeared in Chance The Rapper’s new album singing in “Roo”.

Listen to CocoRosie’s “Aloha Friday” below. Check out the official tour flyer, the artwork for “Aloha Friday,” and the tour dates and locations as well:

Tour dates:

3/13 – Rouen, FR – Le 106

3/14 – Rouen, FR – Le 106

3/16 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

3/17 – Bristol, UK – Trinity

3/18 – Gateshead, UK – Sage Gateshead

3/19 – Glasgow, UK – The Art School

3/20 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

3/21 – Brighton, UK – Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts

3/23 – Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg

3/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

3/26 – Brussels, BE – AB

3/27 – Hamburg, DE – Mojo

3/28 – Düsseldorf, DE – Zakk

3/29 – Lille, FR – L’Aeronef

3/31 – Stuttgart, DE – Wagenhallen

4/01 – Lausanne, CH – Les Docks

4/02 – Zürich, CH – Rote Fabrik

4/03 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

4/04 – Toulouse, FR – Le Bikini

4/05 – Rennes, FR – Mythos Festival

4/08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

4/09 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

4/11 – Chicago, IL – Metro

4/13 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere @ The Hall

4/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere @ The Hall