FKA Twigs Postpones NYC, Chicago & Toronto Tour Dates Following Visa Issues

Home News Michelle Grisales March 26th, 2025 - 1:34 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

FKA Twigs has announced the cancellation of several upcoming tour dates in North America, including her shows in Chicago, New York City and Toronto, due to visa complications. The British singer was set to kick off the North American leg of her Eusexua tour in Chicago on March 25th but delays in obtaining the proper documentation have forced her to postpone these performances.

Brooklyn Vegan wrote that Twigs shared the news with fans in a heartfelt series of videos on her Instagram Story. Twigs explained that her production team had not filled out the necessary paperwork in time for her to secure the appropriate visas to perform in the U.S. She confirmed that she had no control over the situation and expressed her disappointment at the forced cancellations.

north america tour update pic.twitter.com/IIvbskEa3V — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) March 26, 2025

“I was informed today that production did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner for us to have our visas to come to the USA and perform,” Twigs said. “By no choice of my own, I will have to pull out of my New York, Chicago and Toronto shows.”

In her message, Twigs assured fans that she was actively working to resolve the issue and promised rescheduled dates for the affected cities. “I’m looking into how and why this happened and I’m making sure that I have the support to correct this,” she stated. “I will be rescheduling these shows and information will be coming on that very shortly. I can’t wait to bring Eusexua to you.”

Rescheduled shows have already been confirmed for New York City and Chicago. The NYC dates will take place on April 23 and 24 at the Knockdown Center, while Chicago will host rescheduled performances on June 24 and 25 at The Salt Shed Fairgrounds. New dates for Toronto are still to be announced.