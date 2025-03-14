FKA Twigs Live Debuts “Childlike Things” & “Sticky” During Opening Show In Paris

Home News Michelle Grisales March 14th, 2025 - 10:05 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

FKA twigs kicked off her highly anticipated EUSEXUA tour with a breathtaking performance in Paris, bringing her new album to life in a visually stunning and emotionally charged set. The concert, which marked the opening night of her tour, featured live debuts from EUSEXUA, including the tracks “Sticky” and “Childlike Things,” as well as fan favorites from CAPRISONGS, such as “papi bones,” “oh my love” and “honda.”

In addition to these fresh tracks, twigs treated the audience to an emotional return to some of her earlier hits, performing “Glass & Patron” and “Numbers” live for the first time since 2016. Her performance was a fusion of music and choreography. One of the most memorable moments of her show was her dance to Madonna’s iconic hit “Vogue” as the show transitioned into its third act.

The performance was an immersive experience, blending live music with her signature dance style and avant-garde visuals, creating a cinematic atmosphere for the audience. The setlist, which was broken down into three acts, showcased the full range of FKA twigs’ artistic evolution, from her early hits to the new, experimental sounds of EUSEXUA.

SETLIST:

ACT I: THE PRACTICE

“Thousand Eyes”

“Mary Magdalene”

“Figure 8”

“Room “f Fools” (“weak spot” intro)

“Hours”

“birth HERe”

“Striptease”

ACT II: THE STATE OF BEING

“How’s That”

“Eusexua”

“Drums Of Death”

“Keep It, Hold It”

“Sticky”

“Perfect Stranger”

“honda”

“papi bones”

“oh my love”

“Girl Feels Good”

ACT III: THE PINNACLE

“Vogue”

“Childlike Things”

“Ego Death”

“Glass & Patron”

“Got To Feel Love”

“Home With You”

“Numbers”

“Two Weeks”

“24hr Dog”