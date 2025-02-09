Primus Announce New Drummer Dirtfoot’s John Hoffman Replacing Tim Alexander

Home News Juliet Paiz February 9th, 2025 - 9:01 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Primus has announced that John Hoffman will be their new drummer, replacing longtime member Tim “Herb” Alexander, who left the band last fall. The news came from bandleader Les Claypool, who shared on Instagram that Hoffman was chosen after a long search and auditions. Hoffman, previously with Shreveport band Dirtfoot, brings a new vibe to the iconic group.

Hoffman, born in Honolulu, HI, and now based in Shreveport, LA, started playing drums at age 2 and performed his first gig by age 4. He went on his first national tour at 17 and has since become known as one of the hardest-working drummers around, playing over 250 shows a year with Dirtfoot. The band is known for its unique mix of “gypsy punk country grumble boogie.”

Fans are excited to see how Hoffman’s drumming style will fit with Primus’s sound, which has made them a favorite for years. This new addition marks a fresh start for the band as they continue creating music and pushing their unique style.

With Hoffman on board, Primus is ready to move forward, and fans are eager to see what’s next for the group.

Last year in December, Primus played their first show following Tim Herb Alexander’s departure announcement. During this performance, Bryan “Brain” Mantia was on the drums. Alexander had left Primus in 1989 and 1996, rejoined in 2003 and also left in 2010. He merely lost his passion for playing.