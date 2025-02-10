Weyes Blood Says She Has “Survivors Guilt” After Not Losing Home In LA Wildfires, Shares New Charity Shirt In Support Of Red Cross

Home News Michelle Grisales February 10th, 2025 - 8:22 PM

Weyes Blood has spoken out about experiencing “survivor’s guilt” following the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and has teamed up with the American Red Cross to release a charity t-shirt to raise funds for those impacted, NME reported

The artist, whose real name is Natalie Mering, took to Instagram on February 8 to reflect on her personal experience with the destructive fires that began on January 7. The fires destroyed over 12,000 buildings and forced the evacuation of more than 150,000 people.

In her post, Mering shared that she was “emerging” from a period of reflection to honor her “beautiful house” in Altadena, California. “I was displaced by the Eaton Fire, and it’s taken me some time to truly process the emotional toll and share my story,” she wrote. “Altadena was a dream town, and this was a little dream house. I’ve written many songs there, played piano with squawking peacocks, lay on the roof and howled at the moon, had badminton tournaments, sang YouTube karaoke in my living room… It was my spot, and my imagination ran wild.”

The ‘Andromeda’ singer explained that while her rented home wasn’t destroyed, several of her neighbors’ houses were. “I’m left with a sense of gratitude for my belongings (though smoke-damaged) but also carrying the weight of survivor’s guilt and uncertainty about the condition of the remaining homes,” she said.

Alongside a series of photos documenting the damage, Mering provided a link to a limited-edition Weyes Blood shirt created in collaboration with the American Red Cross. All proceeds will go towards supporting those affected by the fires with food and shelter. “Ultimately, I’m so grateful to have experienced a chapter in this foothill paradise, even if it’s now over,” she added.

Mering concluded by saying, “So yeah, there’s a little piece of me, guys. Be gentle… I’m back on my wanderer journey. I’m fortunate enough to bring my music wherever I go, but not everyone is as lucky — we can all make a difference and offer hope to those still in need.”

Numerous other artists have also come forward to support the affected communities. Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD foundation donated $2.5 million to the relief efforts, while Paris Hilton launched a fund for displaced families, pledging $100,000 and matching up to $100,000 in donations. Additionally, Dave Grohl spent his birthday preparing meals for families impacted by the fires.