mxdwn Premiere: Sleepytime Gorilla Museum Share Dynamic New Single & Video “Burn Into Light”

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum have returned with a brand new song entitled “Burn Into Light.” The track follows lead single “Salamander In Two Worlds,” both of which are taken from the band’s upcoming new fourth studio album Sleepytime Gorilla Museum of the Last Human Being which is set to arrive on February 23 via Avant Night/Joyful Noise Recordings.

Speaking on the music video, director Tas Limur offered, “The music video weaves its spell among masterful studio scenes filmed in Los Angeles, through mystical woods of Oakland, and into enchanting forests of Cape Cod. A cinematic journey unfolds, capturing the essence of the band’s upcoming album, Of the Last Human Being. The viewer is beckoned into a world where sound and imagery converge, where mystery and emotion dance in tandem, and where the esoteric allure of the band is vividly brought to life. This obscure gem invites the audience to immerse themselves in the haunting glow of ‘Burn into Light.'”

The band announced an extensive 2024 tour which will see them travel throughout the U.S. The trek will kick off with a show at Humbrews in Arcata, California on February 29. They will then make stops in Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. This leg of the tour will come to an end on April 6 at The UC Theatre in Berkeley, California. Tour supports include Faun Fables, Cassette Fire Prophet, Skin Theory, Oceans Of Slumber and more.