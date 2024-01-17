Sleepytime Gorilla Museum Share Dark New Single & Video “Hush, Hush”

Home News Roy Lott January 17th, 2024 - 7:38 PM

Following the recent release of their forthcoming record’s first two singles “Salamander in Two Worlds” and “Burn Into Light,” Sleepytime Gorilla Museum returns today with another new cut entitled “Hush, Hush.”

Carla Kihlstedt from the band spoke about the track: “‘Hush, Hush’ is a celebration of dusk, when angels and demons come out from the dusty corners of our houses and our minds to play. It was the first song I wrote after moving to the East Coast, the saddest part of which was leaving my dear Sleepytime Gorilla Museum comrades and community. Matthias and I formed a duo called Rabbit Rabbit Radio – making the most of our new lives and our self-imposed musical isolation.”

the new track additionally comes alongside an accompanying visual, described by director B.A. Miale, who has been using projection art in video for over 20 years. She discussed her approach to this new visual, saying: “Upon listening to the song, I immediately got visions of childlike innocence with dark overtones.” She continues to say “The production process was a bit stressful for me because although I’m weird and the band is weird, many times weirdnesses don’t align among creatives. But it’s super sweet when they do, and everyone is happy with the final product!” Check it out below.