Sleigh Bells Shares Energetic New Single “This Summer”

Michael Ferrara March 19th, 2025 - 3:09 PM

Photo : Raymond Flotat

In preparation for the upcoming season, Sleigh Bells has teased listeners what this season is prepared to feel and sound like with the release of their new single “This Summer”. The energetic, alternative-pop track gives feel good vibes all throughout it like the warm hug from the sun that is felt all throughout summer. This is just another snippet of what is to come from their upcoming album, Bunky Becky Birthday Boy, which is to be released April 4th, 2025. Listen to the new single below.

Sleigh Bells, a Brooklyn-based noise pop duo formed in 2008, which features lead vocalist Alexis Krauss and guitarist and producer Derek E. Miller. Their music uniquely blends elements of pop, hip-hop, metal and punk, characterized by overdriven sounds and energetic performances. Their upcoming album features singles like “Wanna Start a Band?” and “This Summer,” showcasing their signature noise-pop style. In support of the new album, Sleigh Bells will embark on a North American tour starting in Phoenix, Arizona, with stops in major cities across the United States and Canada.

Sleigh Bells’ new single, “This Summer,” encapsulates the duo’s signature noise-pop style, blending heavy guitar riffs with catchy pop melodies. While specific details about the song’s themes and lyrics are not readily available, fans can anticipate the band’s characteristic high-energy sound and evocative storytelling.

In tune with their new single embarking a season of summer we shall never forget, their tour travels all throughtout the summer from May to June, coasting through the waves and dancing in the sun to leave fans with a gracious feeling as summer will slowly close once the tour finishes.