Sleigh Bells Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Wanna Start A Band?”

Skyy Rincon January 28th, 2025 - 7:00 AM

Photo : Raymond Flotat

Indie pop-rock favorites Derek Miller and Alexis Krauss have returned with the announcement of Sleigh Bells’ upcoming North American tour which is slated to take place throughout the spring. To celebrate the trek, the band has shared their first new music in three years in the form of “Wanna Start A Band?”

According to a press release, it appears the track has been in the works for quite some time now with Krauss offering, “In 2008 while eating at a restaurant in Brooklyn with my mom, our server, Derek, wasted very little time asking me, essentially, “Wanna Start A Band?” Hard to believe that almost 17 years later we are still hyped and obsessively making records together. Derek started messing with the riff for this song around 2014 — it needed a lot of work but a spark was there. We had a band by then but didn’t know how long it would last. For us, this song is a reminder of how we started but it’s also the first part of a new story we want to tell.”

The tour will kick off with a show in Phoenix, Arizona on May 7 and will conclude with a concert in Madison, Wisconsin on June 15. Sophie Hunter will serve as special guest supporting Sleigh Bells as they visit numerous U.S. states including California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Massachusetts, New York, Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota. The outfit will also be playing a pair of shows in Canada on May 17 in Vancouver, British Columbia and June 10 in Toronto, Ontario.

Sleigh Bells Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

5/7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

5/9 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory – Constellation Room

5/10 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

5/13 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall – Music Hall

5/16 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

5/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

5/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

5/21 – Denver, CO @ Summit

5/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs

5/24 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

5/25 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

5/28 – Tampa, FL @ The RITZ Ybor

5/29 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

5/30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

6/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

6/2 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

6/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

6/5 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

6/6 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

6/7 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

6/10 – Toronto, ON @ Axis Club Theatre

6/11 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

6/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

6/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

6/15 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat