Tenacious D Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Puddles Pity Party

Aly Rowell December 7th, 2021 - 12:08 PM

Tenacious D is hitting the road. The duo, fronted by actor/comedian Jack Black, will be doing a small Summer tour in June 2022. Puddles Pity Party will be accompanying the group, with the act kicking off at the world-renowned Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Telluride, CO.

It’s been a busy year for Tenacious D. In October of last year, the duo covered “Time Warp” from the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show.The effort was an encouragement for people to go out and vote in the 2020 election. Tenacious D also released a music video with the song, featuring celebrities and politicians like Phoebe Bridgers, Pete Buttigieg, and Susan Sarandon, to name a few.

This past July, the band performed two songs benefitting Doctors Without Borders. In a statement, Black explained the heart behind the songs: ““Tenacious D are paying tribute to the greatest band in the world…not themselves…The Beatles!!! In the spirit of healing the world….please enjoy tenacious d’s mashup of two classics from Abbey Road. All vinyl proceeds go to Doctors Without Borders.”

Now, fans will get a chance to see the band perform live. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10.

6/16 – Telluride Bluegrass Festival – Telluride, CO

6/17 – Sandy Amphitheater – Sandy UT

6/19 – TBA -Portland, OR

6/21 – TBD – Woodinville, WA

6/22 – Les Schwab Amphitheater – Bend, OR

6/24 -Frost Amphitheater- Palo Alto, CA

6/24 -Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater – San Diego, CA

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer