Bryan Ferry & Amelia Barratt Announce New Album Loose Talk For March 2025 Release, Share Title Track

Juliet Paiz March 16th, 2025 - 3:31 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Bryan Ferry and artist Amelia Barratt have announced their new album, Loose Talk, coming March 28. The project combines Ferry and Barratt’s unique styles to create something fresh and unexpected. The title track, “Loose Talk,” is now available. It has a steady, driving beat and features Roxy Music’s Paul Thompson on drums. It follows earlier songs “Orchestra” and “Florist”, which introduced the album’s dreamy and cinematic feel.

This is the first time Ferry has written music for another artist’s words. Barratt’s texts tell short, vivid stories, while Ferry’s music builds emotion around them. He calls the project “a new chapter” and compares it to his past spoken-word tracks like “In Every Dream Home A Heartache.” Barratt describes it as “a conversation between two artists.”

To celebrate the release, Ferry and Barratt will hold a special listening event at London’s ICA, where fans can hear Loose Talk in 360° sound. The album will be available digitally, on CD, and in multiple vinyl versions. Fans can pre-order Loose Talk now.

Last year in August, Ferry shared a great new single and video for “Star” which also featured Amelia Barratt. Ferry stated, “Star is a collaboration with the painter and writer Amelia Barratt. A couple of years ago I helped her record an audiobook here in my studio. I was very impressed by her writing, and this is the first song we did together. I’m very excited about this new work – there’s a lot more to come.” Now, in 2025 we witness yet another beautiful collaboration between the two.

Loose Talk Tracklist

01 Big Things

02 Stand Near Me

03 Florist

04 Cowboy Hat

05 Demolition

06 Orchestra

07 Holiday

08 Landscape

09 Pictures On A Wall

10 White Noise

11 Loose Talk