Bryan Ferry Announces New Box Set “Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023” for October 2024 Release

Home News Alana Overton August 4th, 2024 - 8:40 PM

Singer-songwriter Bryan Ferry is set to captivate music lovers once again with the release of a comprehensive new box set titled “Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023.” Scheduled for release in October 2024, this collection spans five decades of Ferry’s illustrious career, offering a meticulously curated selection of tracks that showcase his evolution as an artist.

From his early days with Roxy Music to his acclaimed solo work, the box set promises to be a treasure trove of hits, rare recordings and fan favorites. As a pioneer of glam rock and a master of sophisticated pop, Bryan Ferry’s influence on the music world is undeniable, and this retrospective aims to celebrate his enduring legacy in grand style.

Fans old and new will have the opportunity to delve into the rich tapestry of his music, experiencing the timeless elegance and innovation that have defined Ferry’s sound for over fifty years.

RETROSPECTIVE is set for pre-sale on October 25, 2024. As fans anticipate the October 2024 release, they can look forward to revisiting the iconic tracks that have shaped his career and discovering hidden gems that highlight his versatility and creativity. This box set is a testament to Ferry’s enduring influence and artistic brilliance, offering a rich and immersive experience for long-time admirers and new listeners alike. With this retrospective, Bryan Ferry cements his legacy as a true icon of modern music, ensuring his contributions will be appreciated for generations to come.

