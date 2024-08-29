Bryan Ferry Shares Vivid New Single & Video “Star” From Forthcoming Box Set

Home News Skyy Rincon August 29th, 2024 - 12:57 AM

Bryan Ferry

Bryan Ferry has returned with a brand new song which marks his first original musical offering in over a decade. “Star” is accompanied by a self-directed music video featuring artist Amelia Barratt and filmed by James Garzke.

Commenting on the inspiration behind “Star, Ferry offered, “Star is a collaboration with the painter and writer Amelia Barratt. A couple of years ago I helped her record an audiobook here in my studio. I was very impressed by her writing, and this is the first song we did together. I’m very excited about this new work – there’s a lot more to come.”

The new song was once considered a sketch of an idea for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of iconic industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails. Ferry’s collaboration with the aforementioned Barratt brought about a new version of the track, one that was ready to be released into the world as a part of his upcoming deluxe box set.

Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 is an extensive collection of Ferry’s musical works, spanning his five decade long career which features sixteen solo albums for a grand total of 81 tracks. The expansive box set is scheduled to arrive on October 25 via BMG.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Ferry had sold half of his music catalogue which is inclusive of both solo projects as well as his work with Roxy Music. Back in 2022, Roxy Music celebrated their 50th anniversary with an international tour featuring St. Vincent as their special guest.

