Toad The Wet Sprocket Announces Summer 2025 Good Intentions Tour Dates

Toad The Wet Sprocket is hitting the road again this summer with their 2025 Good Intentions U.S. headlining tour, a 26-date run celebrating their enduring legacy of melodic alt-rock and introspective songwriting. The tour kicks off July 17 in San Diego and wraps up August 23 in Charlotte, NC, with support from Semisonic, KT Tunstall and Sixpence None The Richer joining in select cities.

The tour name nods to the band’s 1995 single “Good Intentions,” featured on their b-sides collection In Light Syrup and famously included on the platinum-selling Friends TV soundtrack. The track remains a fan favorite and a regular in the band’s live setlists.

“We were young and it was us against the record company,” guitarist Todd Nichols said, reflecting on the band’s early DIY spirit. That independent ethos, paired with their emotionally resonant music, helped cultivate a devoted fan base over the decades.

“It’s almost like having family in the audience every night,” added bassist Dean Dinning.

Known for hits like “Walk on the Ocean,” “All I Want,” and “Fall Down,” the Santa Barbara-based band first rose to prominence in the early ’90s with the release of their platinum albums fear (1991) and Dulcinea (1994). Singer Glen Phillips said the music continues to connect with fans across generations: “When we play ‘The Moment’ or ‘Transient Whales’ now, there’s a huge percentage of the audience who know every word of those songs, too.”

As part of their ongoing commitment to giving back, the band will partner with the National Parks Foundation throughout the tour to raise awareness for environmental protection and conservation.

VIP packages and new Good Intentions merchandise will be available this week at Toad The Wet Sprocket Online.

07/17 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

07/18 – Tulare, CA – AdventistHealth Amphitheater

07/19 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

07/20 – Rocklin, CA – Amphitheatre at Quarry Park

07/23 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

07/24 – Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre

07/25 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

07/26 – Sandpoint, ID – Festival at Sandpoint

07/28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden

07/30 – Denver, CO – Denver Botanic Gardens

08/01 – Omaha, NE – Astro Amphitheater

08/02 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC Event Venue

08/03 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

08/05 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center

08/07 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

08/08 – Indianapolis, IN – Rock The Ruins

08/09 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium

08/10 – Paw Paw, MI – Warner Vineyards

08/13 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall

08/14 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

08/15 – Buffalo, NY – ArtPark

08/16 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

08/18 – Deerfield, MA – Tree House Brewing Company

08/19 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center

08/21 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

08/22 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

08/23 – Charlotte, NC – The Amp Ballantyne