Toad The Wet Sprocket Announces Summer 2025 Good Intentions Tour Dates

Toad The Wet Sprocket is hitting the road again this summer with their 2025 Good Intentions U.S. headlining tour, a 26-date run celebrating their enduring legacy of melodic alt-rock and introspective songwriting. The tour kicks off July 17 in San Diego and wraps up August 23 in Charlotte, NC, with support from Semisonic, KT Tunstall and Sixpence None The Richer joining in select cities.
The tour name nods to the band’s 1995 single “Good Intentions,” featured on their b-sides collection In Light Syrup and famously included on the platinum-selling Friends TV soundtrack. The track remains a fan favorite and a regular in the band’s live setlists.
“We were young and it was us against the record company,” guitarist Todd Nichols said, reflecting on the band’s early DIY spirit. That independent ethos, paired with their emotionally resonant music, helped cultivate a devoted fan base over the decades.
“It’s almost like having family in the audience every night,” added bassist Dean Dinning.
Known for hits like “Walk on the Ocean,” “All I Want,” and “Fall Down,” the Santa Barbara-based band first rose to prominence in the early ’90s with the release of their platinum albums fear (1991) and Dulcinea (1994). Singer Glen Phillips said the music continues to connect with fans across generations: “When we play ‘The Moment’ or ‘Transient Whales’ now, there’s a huge percentage of the audience who know every word of those songs, too.”
As part of their ongoing commitment to giving back, the band will partner with the National Parks Foundation throughout the tour to raise awareness for environmental protection and conservation.
VIP packages and new Good Intentions merchandise will be available this week at Toad The Wet Sprocket Online.
07/17 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre
07/18 – Tulare, CA – AdventistHealth Amphitheater
07/19 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
07/20 – Rocklin, CA – Amphitheatre at Quarry Park
07/23 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
07/24 – Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre
07/25 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
07/26 – Sandpoint, ID – Festival at Sandpoint
07/28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden
07/30 – Denver, CO – Denver Botanic Gardens
08/01 – Omaha, NE – Astro Amphitheater
08/02 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC Event Venue
08/03 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
08/05 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center
08/07 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
08/08 – Indianapolis, IN – Rock The Ruins
08/09 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium
08/10 – Paw Paw, MI – Warner Vineyards
08/13 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall
08/14 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl
08/15 – Buffalo, NY – ArtPark
08/16 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
08/18 – Deerfield, MA – Tree House Brewing Company
08/19 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center
08/21 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre
08/22 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall
08/23 – Charlotte, NC – The Amp Ballantyne