Sixpence None the Richer Announce New EP Rosemary Hill For October 2024 Release, Shares First New Song In 20 Years Featuring Original Lineup

Cristian Garcia August 17th, 2024 - 4:00 PM

Sixpence None the Richer have announced their new EP, Rosemary Hill. Set for release on October 4th via Flatiron, this will be the first original release from the group since 2012’s album Lost in Transition, and the first release featuring the original lineup in over 20 years.

Kicking off this release is the first single off of the new EP, “We Are Love”. Written by guitarist/celloist Matt Slocum, “We Are Love” is a twangy alt-country/jangle pop number, whose output results in the synthesis between Lost in Transition and their third album Sixpence None the Richer. The song’s sharp riffs contrasts with the thunderous harmonies of Leigh Nash’s vocals, delivering a luscious yet triumphant melody that has characterized the band since their debut. Jubilant in its tone, its lyrics paint an optimistic passion for the trial and tribulations of life, where the greatest strength to come the whole ordeal is love. As observed in an article from NME, the song’s highlight comes in the following verses sung from Nash: “We are love, we can make it / We’re the chain you can’t break it/ The long darkness had arrived/ But hate here comes to sight / We are love, we can take it.”

Rosemary Hill is set for release on October 4th 2024 via Flatiron.

Rosemary Hill Tracklisting: