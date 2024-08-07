Toad The Wet Sprocket Collaborates with Gin Blossoms & Vertical Horizon Singlers on Cover of “Driver 8” by R.E.M

Home News Sarah Faller August 7th, 2024 - 3:59 PM

Toad The Wet Sprocket drops another cover of “Driver 8” with Robin Wilson from Gin Blossoms and Matt Scanell from Vertical Horizon (via Stereogum).

Last month the American alternative rock band Toad The Wet Sprocket performed a cover of the 1985 R.E.M. song “Driver 8” live at a California show. On August 5th they decided to top that by dropping another cover of the Fables of the Reconstruction album song with the singers from fellow alternative rock bands Gin Blossoms and Vertical Horizon. The cover is exciting and definitely blends the talents of the three bands together well. Listen to the collaborative cover below.

These three bands are no strangers to working together. They are currently on a co-headlining tour together that started on August 1st and is scheduled to finish at the end of September. They’ve also done covers together in the past, such as “Handle with Care” by Traveling Wilburys’.