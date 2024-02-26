The National & The War On Drugs Announce Co-Headlining Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Rock bands The National and The War On Drugs announced their co-headlining Zen Diagram Tour, which marks the first time both bands have toured together. Produced by Live Nation, the 19 date fall run kicks off on Thursday, September 12 in Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, with stops in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Vancouver, Berkeley and more before wrapping up with a performance at Mexico City’s Palacio De Los Deportes on Thursday, October 10. Special guest Lucius will be joining across all dates.

Tickets will be available starting with pre sales beginning Tuesday, February 27 at at 10 a.m. local time. Additional pre sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.