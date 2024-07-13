Bully Joins The Gaslight Anthem On New Version Of “Little Fires”

Home News Cristian Garcia July 13th, 2024 - 8:08 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

The Gaslight Anthem has announced the release of History Books (Expanded Edition) which showcases a brand-new mix of The Gaslight Anthem’s 2023 comeback album. One of the biggest draws to this expanded edition is the revamped production to the album’s tracklist. A big criticism from the original version was the production mix on the tracks didn’t match the intensity of its sound and lyrics. With this new expanded edition, that seeks to correct the flaw and deliver the version that band wanted to release. In addition to the new production, this version also includes a previously unreleased rendition of “Little Fires” featuring Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) as well as four tracks initially found on this spring’s History Books – Short Stories EP.

In issue from Kerrang! The Gaslight Anthem elaborate on the new production mix of History Books:

“When we first mixed it, we were blown away by how incredible it sounded on the vinyl test presses. . . However, when the album came out digitally, it didn’t quite hit the mark we were aiming for. So, we decided to remix it specifically for digital release.”

A good example of their new remix is the new version of “Little Fires (feat. Bully)” which takes the heartland punk sound of the original and adds even more energy to the song. Bognanno’s vocals to the track also bring out a passionate raw longing that compliments the bittersweet harmonies of the chorus and outro. The production of this version is also worth mentioning as the new version provides more space and clarity in the instrumentation and vocals which makes it sound more alive than in the original version.

The Gaslight Anthem also plan to continue the celebration of History Books with a world tour, including their long-waited shows in North America which will kick off on July 26th at The Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO.

Listen to The Gaslight Anthem’s revamped song “Little Fires (feat. Bully) below:

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer