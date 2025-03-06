Massive Attack Debut New Cover Of Grob’s “Everything Is Going According To Plan” For Art Installation

Home News Cait Stoddard March 6th, 2025 - 12:18 PM

According to consequence.net, Massive Attack has joined forces with artist and designer Dr. Nelly Ben Hayoun-Stépanian for her new immersive art installation in London’s West End, Piccadilly Un:Plugged and shared a new unreleased cover of “Everything is going according to plan” by the Russian punk band Grob.

The exhibit is inspired by the vibrant culture of the London district ,while also reflecting on astronomy, space environmentalism and our connection with outer space. It includes massive neon cats inspired by physics experiments, extraterrestrial rocks, high-quality telescopes, and a “a lunar-bounced soundscape,” which means these tracks are being sent directly to the moon through “EME (Earth to Moon to Earth)” technology.

Massive Attack are just one act who have contributed to the installation by sending songs to the moon and joining Pussy Riot, The Avalanches, Moses Boyd, Ayse Hassan (Savages), Mirrored Fatality and EOBIONT (Láwû Makuriye’nt). Massive Attack’s entry is the cover of “Everything is going according to plan,” which is an appropriately vast and dramatic soundscape that is complete with militant snare drums rolls and brooding synths.

“‘Everything is going according to plan’ was written by Yegor Letov in the 1980’s and was a withering critique of the Russian state,” Massive Attack shared in a statement. “It was performed live in Russian language by Massive Attack in 2013 as part of a collaborative show with filmmaker Adam Curtis.” The unreleased track is now available to hear in the event’s promotional video on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna