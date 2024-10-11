Massive Attack Cancels Upcoming US Tour Dates Due to “Unforeseen Circumstances

Home News Chloe Baxter October 11th, 2024 - 10:34 PM

In an unfortunate twist of fate, Massive Attack has canceled their highly anticipated fall US tour, leaving fans with a teardrop shed. Set to kick off on October 17, the tour would have marked their first live performance stateside since 2019, a reunion eagerly awaited by devotees.

The tour featured an exciting mix of artists and a broad range of venues, including the band’s October 24th performance at Forest Hills Stadium.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the band announced via Instagram stories, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Massive Attack must regrettably cancel their upcoming performance at III Points Festival in Miami FL on October 19th, as well as their shows in Atlanta GA, Washington DC, Boston MA and Forest Hills NY. We appreciate your understanding at this time.”

The lineup was particularly thrilling, featuring the ethereal voice of Elizabeth Fraser from the Cocteau Twins, alongside Horace Andy and Young Fathers. This collective of talent promised an unforgettable experience, making the news of the cancellation of the fall 2024 tour all the more disappointing.

Though the future of live music remains uncertain, fans hold onto hope for a rescheduled tour in 2025. After all, the magic of Massive Attack’s sound deserves to be experienced live. For now, the community rallies around the band, cherishing the memories of past performances and awaiting news of what’s next.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna.