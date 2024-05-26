Sam Ash Closing Stores After 100 Years In Business, Testament’s Alex Skolnick Pays Tribute

Home News Kayleigh Lycans May 26th, 2024 - 5:17 PM

After 100 years of business, the famous music store Sam Ash, has closed its doors. With a long history of supporting local and global music, Sam Ash has cemented itself in housing some of the best material globally. Through their support of music through the Great Depression, to their expansion in 1961, Sam Ash has hosted a plethora of legendary musicians. Musical legends such as Alex Skolnick of Testament that has recently spoke about the closure in on Instagram saying,

“End of an era. Such great memories as a longtime customer. Sad to hear this. Thanks @samashmusic for hosting me at few Master Classes a few years back and especially to @samashmusic_nyc staff for recovering several of my guitars and collaborating with NYPD to bust the jerk who stole them and tried to have them sold there on consignment (a storage unit employee who went to jail…Google: “Alex Skolnick” “Sam Ash” and “The New York Times” to read the story, one of my craziest since living in NYC). Thanks Sam Ash & co for the memories, they’re a part of who I am along with an untold number of musicians of multiple generations. I’ll be hanging on to every instrument, accessory, gig bag, method book, fake book, Real Book etc purchased there over the years.”

Testament, after announcing the return of drummer Dave Lombardo, just recently shared they will be joining Metal Allegiance’s David Ellefson, Mike Portnoy, Mark Menghi, Exodus’ Gary Holt, Mastodon’s Brann Dailor, Chuck Billy & more in a 10th anniversary celebration. His seat amongst legends demonstrate the impact Sam Ash has had on the rock community and music everywhere.

