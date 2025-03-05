Destroyer Shares New Single “Cataract Time” and Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Destroyer has unveiled “Cataract Time,” a balletic and dreamy epic that showcases Dan Bejar’s signature style while pushing into new sonic territory. The single, crafted alongside longtime collaborator John Collins, serves as a centerpiece of Destroyer’s upcoming album Dan’s Boogie, set for release on March 28.
Accompanying the new track, Destroyer has announced a North American tour, marking the band’s first full-band run in nearly three years. Fans can expect live debuts of songs from Dan’s Boogie alongside a selection of Destroyer’s extensive catalog. Tickets for the newly announced fall dates go on sale Friday, March 7, at 10 AM local time.
Bejar describes “Cataract Time” as both weighty and unexpectedly light, a song that unfolds in layers. “The song is a reckoning, a dressing down, a walk in the park where you carefully record your steps and describe the park, and somehow the recording and the description undo you,” he explains. “Which is why it’s important that the song be as groovy as it is. That part I didn’t see coming. There is a lightness that points to a future, even if I think it’s the heaviest thing I’ve ever written. John outdid himself in the mix. His filigree harps changed everything. I think it is his favorite song on the record.”
Dan’s Boogie tracklist:
- The Same Thing as Nothing at All
- Hydroplaning Off the Edge of the World
- The Ignoramus of Love
- Dan’s Boogie
- Bologna (feat. Fiver)
- I Materialize
- Sun Meet Snow
- Cataract Time
- Travel Light
Destroyer on tour:
09/23 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall
09/24 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
09/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
09/26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge
09/29 – Dallas, TX – Trees
10/01 – Louisville, KY – Whirling Tiger
10/02 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
10/03 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium
10/04 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
10/06 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
10/07 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
10/08 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House
10/09 – Montréal, QC – Les Foufounes Électriques
10/10 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
10/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Knockdown Center
10/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
10/14 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
10/15 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
10/16 – Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade
10/17 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
10/18 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill
10/19 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse on Broadway
10/21 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
10/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
10/23 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club
10/24 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
10/25 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile
10/26 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister