Destroyer Shares New Single “Cataract Time” and Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Charlotte Huot March 5th, 2025 - 6:18 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Destroyer has unveiled “Cataract Time,” a balletic and dreamy epic that showcases Dan Bejar’s signature style while pushing into new sonic territory. The single, crafted alongside longtime collaborator John Collins, serves as a centerpiece of Destroyer’s upcoming album Dan’s Boogie, set for release on March 28.

Accompanying the new track, Destroyer has announced a North American tour, marking the band’s first full-band run in nearly three years. Fans can expect live debuts of songs from Dan’s Boogie alongside a selection of Destroyer’s extensive catalog. Tickets for the newly announced fall dates go on sale Friday, March 7, at 10 AM local time.

Bejar describes “Cataract Time” as both weighty and unexpectedly light, a song that unfolds in layers. “The song is a reckoning, a dressing down, a walk in the park where you carefully record your steps and describe the park, and somehow the recording and the description undo you,” he explains. “Which is why it’s important that the song be as groovy as it is. That part I didn’t see coming. There is a lightness that points to a future, even if I think it’s the heaviest thing I’ve ever written. John outdid himself in the mix. His filigree harps changed everything. I think it is his favorite song on the record.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destroyer (@destroyer_band)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destroyer (@destroyer_band)

Dan’s Boogie tracklist:

The Same Thing as Nothing at All Hydroplaning Off the Edge of the World The Ignoramus of Love Dan’s Boogie Bologna (feat. Fiver) I Materialize Sun Meet Snow Cataract Time Travel Light

Destroyer on tour:

09/23 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall

09/24 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

09/29 – Dallas, TX – Trees

10/01 – Louisville, KY – Whirling Tiger

10/02 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10/03 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

10/04 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

10/06 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

10/07 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

10/08 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

10/09 – Montréal, QC – Les Foufounes Électriques

10/10 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Knockdown Center

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

10/14 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

10/15 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

10/16 – Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade

10/17 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

10/18 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill

10/19 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse on Broadway

10/21 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

10/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

10/23 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club

10/24 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

10/25 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile

10/26 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister