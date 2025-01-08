Destroyer Announces New Album Dan’s Boogie For March 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single & Video “Bologna”

Home News Michael Ferrara January 8th, 2025 - 4:56 PM

Photo credit – Stephen Hoffmeister

Destroyer has announced the new album Dan’s Boogie, which is set to release on March 28th, 2025. This is Destroyer’s 14th studio album, which is planned to broaden the horizon of Destroyer’s, led by Dan Bejar, career from over the last twenty five years. The band has shared the lead single to the upcoming project to give fans a sneak peak of what is to come from the album, as well as the tour accompanied by Father John Misty starting in February. Listen to the song, “Bologna”, below.

The first single fits in with the more rich side of Destroyer we know from Kaputt and 2022’s Labyrinthitis. It also features Simone Schmidt from Fiver, being the primary lead vocalist on the track.

Destroyer’s upcoming album, Dan’s Boogie, is anticipated to be a bold fusion of experimental rock and introspective lyricism, characteristic of Dan Bejar’s enigmatic style. Fans can expect a aural journey through layered instrumentation, jazz-inflected rhythms and cryptic poetic narratives. Early previews suggest the album leans into funk-inspired grooves, atmospheric synth textures that creates a danceable yet reflective vibe. With its first single, “Bologna,” blending cynicism and dynamic melodies, the project promises to be both accessible and avant-garde. Dan’s Boogie is poised to challenge and captivate listeners, offering a fresh evolution in Destroyer’s ever-transformative discography while staying true to Bejar’s unpredictable artistry.

Dan’s Boogie

The Same Thing as Nothing at All

Hydroplaning Off the Edge of the World

The Ignoramus of Love

Dan’s Boogie

Bologna (feat. Fiver)

I Materialize

Sun Meet Snow

Cataract Light

Travel Light