Bitter:Sweet Shares Mesmerizing New Video For “Baby Is Back”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 4th, 2025 - 7:01 PM

Back in 2006, Los Angeles pioneering pop and trip – hop artist Bitter:Sweet dominated KCRW airtime with songs “Dirty Laundry” and the title track from their debut album, The Mating Game. Flashing forward almost two decades later, Bitter:Sweet is now helmed by singer-songwriter and founding member Shana Halligan is back with a brand new album Baby Is Back, which is set for release on April 25.

The album’s title track “Baby Is Back” is Bitter:Sweet’s newest offering. Since its release on January 31, it has been building at non-commercial radio by chalking up KCRW’s Top Tune of the Day and a band performance on 88.5 FM’s The SoCal Sound Sessions. The track has also been added to multiple in-store playlists including Kiehls and is in rotation with Lemmele and AMC movie theaters nationwide.

“Baby Is Back” is a playful, fun, and strong comeback. “I’m here and I’m ready,” says Halligan. “I wanted to make a big band, swinging banger with Bitter:Sweet’s roots while propelling the new music into this exciting new era. We began by diving into the music that has influenced me and experimenting with beats, horns and a variety of sonic textures. The band’s music has always been about freedom, vibrancy, limitless creativity and the new album takes that even further.”