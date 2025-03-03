Entombed Announce They Are Working On First New Music In 18 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard March 3rd, 2025 - 8:41 PM

According to metalinjection.net, on February 28, Entombed dropped some news regarding new music. On Facebook, the band posted at 11:00 p.m. EST that they had been working on some new material. The post detailed that the band had started working on new songs at Nicke Andersson’s home studio: “digging into the riffs, tones, and everything in between.”

The Swedish death metal band’s last LP was release back in 2007, with a few EPs and live releases scattered in the years since. But with the departure of Lars-Göran Petrov in 2014 and his passing in 2021, questions have been asked about who will be responsible for the lead vocal performance on the potential upcoming record.

Entombed further elaborates on Facebook that they had “dusted off” the very “same amp used on Left Hand Path” and “to see if it still had some magic left in it.”

Finishing off the post, the current line up of the band explains that “things are coming together” but aren’t ready to share quite yet and that when they are, they’ll be shared “as soon as possible.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz