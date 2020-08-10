Entombed A.D. Vocalist LG Petrov Diagnosed with Rare, Aggressive and Incurable Cancer

Home News Aaron Grech August 10th, 2020 - 1:28 PM

Lars Göran Petrov, the former vocalist of Entombed, and the current lead singer of the group’s offshoot band Entombed A.D. has been diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, (which he called by its Swedish name gallvägscancer) a rare aggressive form of liver cancer. The performer has put up a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs.

“I’ve been hit with uncureable cancer (gallvägscancer in Swedish), and have been battling it for some time now. It can’t be removed but the doctors are trying to control it with chemo therapy,” Petrov stated in his GoFundMe. “Life takes its weird turns… To help a fellow metalhead in need in these difficult times, feel free to donate here!”

Petrov was Entombed’s second, but most prominent vocalist, appearing on every single one of the group’s studio albums until their first dissolution in 2014. Petrov then formed Entombed A.D., while Entombed would perform with a different lineup featuring Robert Anderrson as its lead vocalist.

During his time with Entombed A.D. Petrov recorded a total of three studio albums, Back to the Front, Dead Dawn and Bowels of Earth. While Entombed and Entombed A.D. were both classified as part of the Swedish death metal scene, the former was also influential in crafting “death ‘n roll” a genre blending death metal with hard rock influences.

Entombed A.D. also posted an announcement regarding Petrov’s diagnosis on their Facebook page. Converge have also recently announced that they will be donating all of the proceeds from their upcoming Entombed cover EP to Petrove’s treatment.