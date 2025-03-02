Miki Berenyi Trio Shares Powerful New Single “Big I Am”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 2nd, 2025 - 6:38 PM

The Miki Berenyi Trio has released their latest single, “Big I Am,” a take on toxic masculinity. With guitars, electronic beats and a great rhythm, the song calls out harmful stereotypes pushed by figures such as Andrew Tate. “I’ve seen over 50 years of masculinity trends, and this latest version of ‘winning’ is embarrassingly childish,” Miki says.

The music video, directed by Sébastien Faits-Divers, was filmed at the Consortium Museum in Dijon, France. Set against Isabella Ducrot’s “Profusione” exhibition, the visuals bring the song’s energy and message to life.

“Big I Am” is the second single from the trio’s debut album, Tripla, coming April 4 via Bella Union. The album’s title, which means “triple” in Hungarian, highlights the teamwork between Miki, KJ ‘Moose’ McKillop and Oliver Cherer. The record mixes dream pop with electronic elements and emotional melodies as Miki’s unmistakable voice leaves an impact on everyone who listens.

Their previous single, “8th Deadly Sin,” goes into themes of temptation and self-awareness, offering another layer of depth to the forthcoming album. Before that, MB3 debuted the single “Vertigo,” which marled Miki Berenyi’s return to music. The song’s video was filled with dynamic visuals and showcased the direction the band was taking.