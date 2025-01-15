Miki Berenyi Releases New Single “8th Deadly Sun” and Announces Debut Album Tripla for April 2025 Release

Home News Charlotte Huot January 15th, 2025 - 12:40 PM

The Miki Berenyi Trio (MB3) has unveiled their highly anticipated debut album, Tripla, set to release on April 4, 2025, via Bella Union. The album, now available for preorder, marks an exciting new chapter for Miki Berenyi—renowned as the former frontwoman of ‘90s shoegaze icons Lush—and her collaborators KJ “Moose” McKillop and Oliver Cherer.

In tandem with the announcement, MB3 has released their first single, “8th Deadly Sin,” accompanied by a visually striking video by Sébastien Faits-Divers. The video blends live footage filmed in Dijon, France, with artwork by Chris Bigg, known for his work on Lush’s and Piroshka’s iconic album designs.

“8th Deadly Sin” encapsulates MB3’s unique blend of dreamy shoegaze and dance-inspired elements. Featuring Moose’s eco-conscious lyrics that critique humanity’s neglect of the planet, the track is a call to action. “D’you understand the mess we’re in?” Berenyi sings, delivering an urgent yet melodic message. Reflecting on the track, Berenyi shared, “Simon Raymonde instantly picked this out as a single, and it immediately went down a storm when we played it live. While I can’t claim to lecture on green credentials, the song speaks to humanity’s broader self-destructive tendencies—whether it’s environmental, social, or political.”

The title Tripla, Hungarian for “triple,” acknowledges the collaborative spirit between the band members and nods to Berenyi’s father’s heritage. The album is brought to life with production by Paul Gregory of Lanterns On The Lake and features stunning artwork by Chris Bigg with photography by Martin Andersen.

Despite its polished sound, Tripla retains a grassroots ethos. From recording at home to self-managing tour logistics, MB3 embraces an independent spirit. “There’s no point following the typical album-tour-album cycle,” Berenyi remarked. “We want to enjoy every moment and hope it resonates with others.”

Fans can look forward to seeing MB3 perform live during UK’s Independent Venue Week, Rough Trade instores in April, and an expansive European tour through April and May.

Tripla Tracklist:

8th Deadly Sin Kinch Vertigo Gango A Different Girl Big I Am Hurricane Manu Ubique

Watch the “8th Deadly Sin” video and preorder Tripla here.