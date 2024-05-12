Lush’s Miki Berenyi Launches New Trio, Shares Debut Single & Video “Vertigo”

Home News Cristian Garcia May 12th, 2024 - 12:36 AM

Lush frontwoman and guitarist Miki Berenyi has announced her new project the Miki Berenyi trio and has shared their debut single “Vertigo”. Formed alongside fellow Piroshka collaborators Kevin ‘Moose’ McKillop on guitar and Oliver Chere on bass, Miki’s new band aims to explore a different faucet to the shoegaze sound that her known during her time in Lush. Their debut track follows that lead as on first listen it is teeming with flourish and bloom. Utilizing mor electronic elements in lieu of a drummer, the beat of this track is much akin to an ambient heartbeat being layered with a texture of guitars and a quiet bassline subtly keeping the track’s pace with the precision of a metronome.

The heart of the story of “Vertigo” deals with Miki’s internal battles of her public persona and private identity. Finding a middle ground between obscurity and international recognition, the song is sung as a frank confession of her greatest fears and an outpouring of her personal desires. This beautifully written memoir has the emotional weight of the music behind it, with the songwriting and vocal delivery of Miki on top of that. To convey the sonic delivery in their music video, the trio enlisted the help of French director Sébastien Faits-Divers in the Consortium Museum (Contemporary Art Center) in Dijon, where the band was filmed in one of the Isabella Ducrot exhibition rooms. In the video the band give a “live” rendition of the track surrounded by the various art pieces as the camera pans shots of the band as they showcase each member and the background paintings that create a certain ambiance that fits well with the tone of the song.

Watch “Vertigo” the debut single of the Miki Berenyi Trio below: