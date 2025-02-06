Posthumous Nell Smith Solo Album Anxious Announced For April 2025 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard February 6th, 2025 - 1:53 PM

Today, Bella Union has announced the release of Anxious, which is the posthumous debut solo album from Nell Smith that is due out on April 11. The posthumous record release will always be charged with emotion but when the release comes from a 17 year old artist that was just starting it’s heartbreaking beyond expression.

Anxious is a mesmerizing selection of songs that explore the highs, lows and uncertainty of teenage life through the eyes of Smith and is the follow-up to Where The Viaduct Looms, which is her debut collaboration withThe Flaming Lips that explored the works of Nick Cave.

Accompanying the album announcement is lead single and album title track, “Anxious,” which is a captivating psyche-pop gem. It sets the tone with a welcome and whimsical look at teenage angst. The music sees Smith laying bare the challenges she faced through the anxiety that was amplified as a young person navigating life in a pandemic that consistently shut the doors she was used to bursting through.

Anxious Track List

1. Anxious

2. Daisy Fields

3. Bubba

4. The Worst Best Drug

5. Service Song

6. Boy in a Bubble

7. Splash

8. I Know Nothing

9. Billions Of People

10. Split In The Sky