Nels Cline Shares Rich New Single “Slipping Into Something”

Home News Catalina Martello February 21st, 2025 - 6:31 PM

Wilco member, Nels Cline, has released a new single, “Slipping Into Something.” This is the third single from the album that will be featured on Cline’s upcoming album, Cosentrik Quartet. The album is set to be released March 14th, 2025. Fans are excited for the album to release after hearing the new singles.

The song follows a contemporary jazz theme. It starts off slow and highlights a beautiful blend of the guitar and saxophone. The tempo then picks up, drums and bass become more amplified. This album is the debut of a new band featuring Cline, Ingrid Laubrock, Chris Lightcap, and Tom Rainey.



Cline commented on the jazz genre of the album in respect to his bandmates, “ [Consentrik Quartet is] much more of a jazz group, if I dare use that word. I wanted to have the music reflect the players, and have the players come forth so that everybody is able to hear them and enjoy their lucidity and their mastery.”

The press release further talks about the ideas behind the album and single, “This new release is also, in many ways, a love letter to the Brooklyn improvised-music scene that he became a vital player in well over a decade ago. And though he no longer lives in the borough, his allegiance to the creative musicians Brooklyn nurtures remains steadfast.”

April 2025 – Consentrik Tour

3/30 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears

4/7 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room

4/8 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse

4/9 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

4/10 – Nashua, NH @ Nashua Center for the Arts

4/11 – Marlboro, NY @ The Falcon

4/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Solar Myth

4/14 – New York, NY @ LPR





