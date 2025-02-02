Nels Cline Shares Superb New Single & Video “Down Close”

Home News Juliet Paiz February 2nd, 2025 - 1:12 PM

Nels Cline, Wilco’s renowned guitarist, has just released “Down Close,” the second single from his upcoming album Consentrik Quartet, arriving March 14 on Blue Note Records. Accompanied by a live video, the track highlights the incredible chemistry of Cline and his bandmates: saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock, bassist Chris Lightcap and drummer Tom Rainey.

“Down Close” blends smooth, groovy rhythms with moments of beautiful creative improvisation, an element known to the genre of jazz. The song begins with gentle guitar and saxophone melodies that build into a compelling groove. The live video captures the band’s connection, showing how naturally they bring the music to life together while also showing how each bandmate is individually immersed within their own instrument.

Written mostly during the quiet days of the pandemic, the track reflects both introspection and bursts of creativity. It honors Cline’s long-standing ties to New York’s improvised music scene while exploring new directions.

With this new single, as well as a tour and a performance at the Big Ears Festival on the horizon, Consentrik Quartet offers fans a sneak peek at the innovative and captivating music they can look forward to. Fans are also hopeful for some collaborations hidden within the new album just as Cline’s collaboration in 2019 with Yuka C. Honda.