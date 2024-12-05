End of The Road Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Sharon Van Etten, Father John Misty and Caribou

Home News Will Close December 5th, 2024 - 3:14 PM

The acclaimed End of the Road Festival has unveiled its 2025 lineup, featuring an impressive slate of artists led by Sharon Van Etten, Father John Misty, and Caribou. Set to take place from August28-31 at the Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset, England. The festival promises another year of unforgettable performances and a celebration of diverse musical talent. Tickets are on sale now.

Brooklyn Vegan reports that the full lineup has yet to be announced.

Known for its carefully curated lineups and intimate atmosphere, End of the Road has become a favorite for music lovers seeking an alternative to larger, more commercial festivals. The 2025 edition continues this tradition, blending established headliners with up-and-coming acts across indie, folk, rock, and electronic genres.

Sharon Van Etten, a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, will bring her emotionally raw and resonant catalog to the festival’s main stage. Her headlining announcement comes just one day after Etten announced dates for her Spring 2025 tour.

Father John Misty, celebrated for his poetic lyrics and dynamic performances, is expected to deliver a memorable set filled with his signature wit and theatricality. Caribou, known for his innovative blend of electronic and live instrumentation, rounds out the headliners, promising a danceable and immersive experience.

Beyond the headliners, the lineup includes a rich array of talent along with an exciting roster of lesser-known artists poised to capture the audience’s attention. Festivalgoers can also look forward to unique art installations, film screenings, and a variety of food and drink options that enhance the event’s reputation for offering more than just music.

Tickets for End of the Road 2025 are already generating significant demand, reflecting the festival’s status as one of the UK’s most cherished musical events. With its unparalleled setting and a lineup designed to inspire, this year’s festival is shaping up to be another extraordinary celebration of music and community.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer.