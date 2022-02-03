Sleigh Bells Postpone Texis Tour To August 2022 Due To Covid-19 Concerns

Home News Lauren Floyd February 3rd, 2022 - 3:30 PM

Brooklyn-based musical duo Sleigh Bells postpone their upcoming August 2022 tour due to ever-escalating COVID cases and an even more rising fear of the COVID unknowns—specifically the Omicron variant. While other musical groups tour and perform festivals without regard to the pandemic, Sleigh Bells is taking a stand to do what’s best for not just them but also their loyal fanbase. Luckily, tickets will be honored for the new date and refunded to those who can’t make the new date.

Their announcement reads:

“Hi everyone, due to persistently high case numbers of the Omicron variant, we have reluctantly decided to postpone the upcoming leg of the Texis Tour until August. If you already have tickets, they will be honored for the new date; if you are unable to attend in August you can get a refund at your point of purchase. We hope to see you this summer when we can do this safely and properly! Link to new dates/tickets in bio.”

Sleigh Bell’s recently took another extended break due to pandemic concerns just this past year, according to mxdwn, until they reconvened in the fall of 2021 performing only some shows and canceling others.

Sleigh Bells August 2022 Tour:

8/2 – Toronto, ON

8/3 – Detroit, MI

8/5 – Chicago, IL

8/6 – Minneapolis, MN

8/7 – Milwaukee, WI

8/9 – Omaha, NE

8/10 – Kansas City, MO

8/12 – St. Louis, MO

8/13- Cincinnati, OH

8/14 – Columbus, OH

8/16 – Nashville, TN

8/17 – Atlanta, GA

8/19 – Charlotte, NC

8/20 – Raleigh, NC

8/21 – Richmond, VA

8/23 – Washington, DC

8/25 – Brookyln, NY

8/26 – Boston, MA

8/27 – Philadelphia, PA