Justin Timberlake Cancels Upcoming Show In Oklahoma Following Back Injury

Home News Juliet Paiz December 1st, 2024 - 9:20 PM

According to NME, Justin Timberlake has canceled his Oklahoma City show due to a back injury. This is the eighth show he has canceled during his North American Tour. Previously, he canceled shows due to bronchitis and laryngitis, rescheduling shows from October 23 to November 2. Additionally, he canceled a show in Newark hours before the scheduled performance. He shared the news about Oklahoma City in a recent Instagram story post that is no longer up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

In the Instagram story shared on November 30, he states “I’m so sorry Oklahoma City. I have to cancel the show on 12/2. I hurt my back in NOLA and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer. Thank you for your support – y’all know I hate doing this.” He is scheduled to begin tour again on Wednesday December 4.

He thanks his supporters for understanding and apologizes for recently not being physically able to perform. He told fans that he is focusing on staying healthy and is hoping for a speedy recovery.