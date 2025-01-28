Swervedriver Announce Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 28th, 2025 - 1:42 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Swervedriver have announced they are back in action with appearances at Nothing’s Slide Away festivals in New York City and Los Angeles. The band warm up for Slide Away NYC with a short East Coast tour which starts on April 21, April 22, April 24 and April 25. Tickets for those headline shows go on sale January 31, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Swervedriver’s The World’s Fair EP will be out on March 7, and it features contributions from Ride’s Mark Gardner. Slide Away NYC will be on April 26, at Brooklyn Paramount. Also performing at the event will be Whirr, The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, Nothing, Lucid Express, Her New Knife, plus a DJ set from Norman Brannon.

Slide Away LA will be on May 24, at Hollywood Palladium. Whirr, Vyva Melinkolya, Swirlies, Nothing and Luster will be performing at the event as well.

Swervedriver Tour Dates

4/21 – Kings – Raleigh, NC

4/22 – Black Cat – Washington, DC

4/24 – Brighton Music Hall – Allston, MA

4/25 – Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT

4/26 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

5/24 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA