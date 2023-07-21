OK Go Shares Hypnotic New Single “This” for Apple Film “The Beanie Bubble”

Home News Parker Beatty July 21st, 2023 - 7:09 PM

Catching up on the oddball activities of OK Go is always a delight, from their zero-gravity airplane music video for ‘Upside Down & Inside Out’ to the ‘multi-copter camera’ used for ‘I Won’t Let You Down,’ and it seems that this time they’re taking their creativity to the silver screen with their latest single ‘This,’ to be featured in the upcoming Apple Original Film ‘The Beanie Bubble.’

The song itself is a pop rock anthem bursting with warmth and color, celebratory both in sound and lyrics. Roaring horns accompany a wall of guitar as Damian Kulash, Jr., the band’s frontman, repeats “It just don’t get better than this” with enough vigor to convince you that he might just be right.

Damian Kulash, Jr. joins his wife Kristin Gore for directorial duties on ‘The Beanie Bubble,’ which chronicles the story behind the hit toy Beanie Babies, following toy salesman Ty Warner and his collaboration with three women that brought the toy to life. In select theaters today, and available globally on Apple TV+ on July 28, the film stars Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan.

“‘This’ is about the unexpected places we find fulfillment. It’s about how heaven is the glow in the margins around the everyday patterns of family life. It’s the victorious anthem we needed for the closing moments of our film,” says Damian Kulash, Jr. in a press release for the song. “After almost two hours of a musical journey through twentieth-century pop music (which is like the most satisfying mix tape of all time, for me personally), we needed the final beat of the film to bring viewers back to the present day. Our fable about the American Dream is over, and as the lights come u.p we want you sinking into that bittersweet-victory flavor of nostalgia. That’s the feeling we want you to leave the theater with.”

News on new a new OK Go project is sparse, however rumors say fans can accept additional music coming later this year. After all, they’re gonna have to pay the legal fees they acquired through the Post Foods trademark lawsuit somehow.

Listen to ‘This’ by OK Go below.