Bon Iver Shares Joyful New Single & Video “Everything Is Peaceful Love”

Home News Catalina Martello February 14th, 2025 - 1:04 PM

Bon Iver has released a new single, “Everything Is Peaceful Love.” Along with this exciting new single, John Wilson has directed a video for the single. This release of, “Everything Is Peaceful Love,” comes after the announcement of Bon Iver’s new album in 6 years, SABLE FAble. “Everything is Peace Love,” will be the lead single on the album.

Bon Iver says, “I knew what kind of record I wanted to make the day we made ‘Everything Is Peaceful Love.’ I always knew that would be the feeling I wanted to share first. I wanted the video to just be people smiling uncontainably. Luckily, Eric Timothy Carlson suggested getting in touch with John Wilson from How To with John Wilson. Simply the most poignant and hilarious program in all of Television. We were extremely fortunate that John liked the idea. He went out, shot a bunch of fun stuff, and edited it all to the song. It gives me what I want for this album, all in one video. The idea that happiness and joy are the highest form and the true buoyancy of survival, and even taking yourself less seriously could heal the world.”

The video is casual. Wilson captures bits and pieces of everyday life. The first verse of the song, “Don’t go too fast, mama/ I’m steady on a rock trippin’/ I’ll tell you that I’m not slippin’/ But tell me not a thing rippin’/ Let’s say that there will be lippin’/ I’m standing on top blinkin’/ I’d tell you that I don’t know/ But you’re my favorite by fifty/ And I’m right at home.” These lyrics have the same intent as the video. They are both trying to portray how there is love in everything. The lyrics specifically talk about how even though there is love in everything, the narrator still loves the other person more.





