Bourbon & Beyond Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Jack White, The Lumineers, Sturgill Simpson & More

Home News Michael Ferrara February 5th, 2025 - 6:46 PM

Bourbon & Beyond is coming back to town, with the announcement of their 2025 festival with huge headliners featuring Jack White, The Lumineers, Sturgill Simpson and more. The action packed and star studded lineup comes to Louisville, Kentucky in September of 2025, so the cowboys and cowgirls have a lot of time ahead to plan for the world’s biggest bourbon and music festival.

From September 11th to the 14th at the Highland Festival Grounds At Kentucky Exposition Center, the rodeo of a festival features artist’s such as The Lumineers, Benson Boone, Alabama Shakes, Phish, Khruangbin, Joe Bonamassa, Sturgill “Johnny Blue Skies” Simpson, Jack White, Vance Joy, Noah Kahan, The Goo Goo Dolls and Megan Moroney. The wide variety of genres and artists is what makes and event like this so special. Tickets are being sold now at BourbonAndBeyond.com

Jack White, the innovative frontman of The White Stripes, The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather, is a visionary in rock known for his raw guitar work and electrifying stage presence. At Bourbon & Beyond, he’ll bring his signature blend of blues, garage rock, and experimental energy, delivering a dynamic, unpredictable performance that will captivate and exhilarate festivalgoers with pure rock intensity. The Lumineers, a folk-rock powerhouse known for their heartfelt lyrics and anthemic melodies, bring an intimate yet electrifying energy to Bourbon & Beyond. With soaring harmonies, foot-stomping rhythms, and raw, emotional storytelling, their set will create a communal, feel-good atmosphere. Expect singalongs, nostalgia, and a performance that blends indie charm with festival-sized passion.

Performers like Noah Kahan, The Goo Goo Dolls and Megan Moroney bring a heartwarming and nostalgic vibe to the festival that fans definitely won’t want to miss.