Universal Music Group Responds to Drake’s Defamation Lawsuit Over “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

Universal Music Group has formally responded to a defamation lawsuit filed by Canadian artist Drake, who alleges the company played a role in distributing what he claims are damaging falsehoods within Kendrick Lamar’s recent song “Not Like Us.” The lawsuit, which Drake filed earlier this month, accuses UMG of allegedly facilitating the release of the track despite containing lyrics he argues were defamatory.

According to Drake’s legal team, the song includes alleged implications that could harm his reputation both personally and professionally. He claims the lyrics were designed to portray him in a false light, alleging that the content was intended to undermine his credibility in the music industry. The lawsuit asserts that UMG, as Lamar’s record label, failed to exercise oversight or intervene to address what Drake’s camp describes as baseless allegations presented in the song.

In its response, UMG denies any wrongdoing, maintaining that it operates within the framework of artistic freedom and has no involvement in the creative process behind Lamar’s lyrics. The label also allegedly disputes the assertion that any defamatory intent exists in the track, contending that the song represents protected artistic expression.

NME reports UMG claimed the lawsuit and Drake himself were “illogical”.

UMG further argues that Drake’s claims lack merit and alleges that his lawsuit seeks to stifle creativity. While UMG acknowledges its role in the distribution of the song, the company maintains that it does not pre-screen or approve lyrical content in its artists’ work.

The case has sparked widespread attention, given the high-profile nature of both Drake and Kendrick Lamar within the music industry. Legal analysts suggest the lawsuit could explore the balance between free expression in music and the responsibility of distributors to address potentially harmful content.

This is not the first time Drake and UMG have been in the news together. Back in November 2024 Drake took shots at UMG claiming there was a “scheme” involved in pushing Kendrick Lamar’s music to purposely gain more popularity.