Bloc Party Debut Energetic New Song And Video “The Girls Are Fighting”

Anaya Bufkin January 30th, 2022 - 5:51 PM

The English rock band Bloc Party has unveiled their new single “The Girls Are Fighting” accompanied by an action-packed video directed by Cameron Ward and produced by Luke Filz. The new single comes from their upcoming sixth studio album Alpha Games, which will be released on April 29th.

Filmed at the legendary Repton Boxing Club in East London’s Bethnal Green where the Kray twins used to train, the video shows two women boxers brutally fighting as the Bloc Party members cheer them on. Even two members get into a fighting match as a result of the intensity of the fight. I guess Kele Okereke meant it when he said that the boys couldn’t cope. Between the guitar riff, the banging drums, and the intense fight, the song continues to get better as the five rounds progress. Find out who wins in the end by watching the video below.

On the topic of the new single, Okereke says, “There was no specific incident that inspired this song – it was more a composite of lots of things I’ve seen over the years when being in clubs and seeing violence erupt with feuding love rivals. I’ve always had a slight obsession with those sorts of moments; like a fuse being lit, when actions turn from words into violence. You can learn a lot about who people really are in those moments. I think ‘The Girls Are Fighting’ is kind of self-explanatory – someone’s been selling dreams to someone they shouldn’t have and it’s caught up with them. I just wanted to capture that moment of going from naught to ten in an evening, in a sweaty nightclub. I’m really pleased with the arrangement for this track because it has this 1970s glam rock feel meets Adam Ant feel. I love what Louise is doing on the tom toms.”

We’re excited to see what else Bloc Party has in stores for their fans!

Photo Credit: Marv Watson