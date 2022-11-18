Saetia Played First Show In Over Two Decades

Home News Federico Cardenas November 18th, 2022 - 9:57 PM

Last night, on November 17, the New York City-based Screamo outfit Saetia made their return to the live stage. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the band kicked off their return with a show in Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, their first show in 23 years .

Earlier this year, the band announced that they would be moving forward without their longtime guitarist, Jamie Behar, after Behar was accused of abuse. In addition to performing without Beher, the band performed without drummer Greg Drudy, putting their guitarist Steve Roche on the kit in Drudy’s stead. Fans who attended the sold-out concert got to see the lineup of Roche on drums, Billy Werner on vocals, Tom Schlatter and Adam Marino on guitar and Colin Bartoldus on bass.

Prior to Saetia’s performance, attendees were treated to opening shows from screamo legends Gospel and Meow Meow. On the 18th, the band performed at St. Vitus again alongside Husbandry and Closer, and plan to hit the venue again the next day.

Footage of the band’s first performance in over two decades was quickly uploaded to YouTube following the event. Video below, uploaded by user Hunter Hunter, shows as the band plays two of their classic songs: “Venus and Bacchus” and “One Dying Wish.” The crowd at the event was extatic at the performance, singing and dancing along with every word screamed in both intense songs. Watch the footage of Saetia’s performance at St. Vitus below.