Wu-Tang Clan & Mathematics Announce New Album Black Samson:The Bastard Swordsman For April 2025 Record Day Release

Cait Stoddard February 6th, 2025 - 5:54 PM

According to consequence.net, Wu-Tang Clan has teamed with longtime producer Mathematics for a special Record Store Day release titled Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman. Coming from the Wu-Tang, The Saga Continues collection, the 12-track album is limited to 5,000 copies that will only be sold at participating Record Store Day retailers on April 12.

Besides appearances from all nine surviving Wu-Tang Clan members, the two LP features contributions from Kool G Rap, Benny the Butcher, Kurupt and other acts. The album marks the first Wu-Tang project since 2017’s The Saga Continues, which was also helmed by Mathematics.

“Wu-Tang has always been about pushing boundaries musically, artistically and culturally. With Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman, I’m giving fans not just an album, but a piece of history that is something truly one of a kind,” Mathematics said in a statement. “This is more than music, it’s innovation, storytelling and legacy all in one. I am excited for everyone to hear the music and see the artwork around this album.”

Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman Track List

1. Sucker Free City (feat. Kurupt and Ralph McDaniels)

2. Mandingo (feat. Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, Method Man, and Cappadonna)

3. Lions Roar (The Lion’s Pit) (feat. U-God, Kool G Rap, and The RZA)

4. Claudine (feat. Method Man, Ghostface Killah, and Nicole Bus)

5. Shaolin Vs. Lama (feat. Raekwon and Inspectah Deck)

6. Executioners from Shaolin (feat. Inspectah Deck, The GZA, and Cappadonna)

7. Cleopatra Jones (feat. Raekwon and Masta Killa)

8. Warriors Two, Cooley High (feat. Benny the Butcher and Method Man)

9. Let’s Do It Again (feat. R.J. Payne, 38 Spesh, Willie the Kid, and The RZA)

10. ⁠Dolemite (feat. Cappadonna, U-God, and Masta Killa)

11. Trouble Man (Outro) (feat. Kameron Corvet)

12. Charleston Blue, Legend of a Fighter (feat. Crooked I, Cappadonna, and Nicole Bus)

Photo Credit: Marv Watson