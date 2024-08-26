Home News Cait Stoddard August 26th, 2024 - 1:13 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to billboard.com, a federal judge has allegedly ordered alleged convicted pharma executive Martin Shkreli to allegedly hand over his alleged copies of Wu-Tang Clan’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin. Also, the judge allegedly rejected Shkreli‘s alleged claims that he allegedly had a right to allegedly retain duplicates of the alleged album after he allegedly forfeited it to alleged federal prosecutors.

Following an alleged hearing on August 24, in Manhattan federal court, Judge Pamela K. Chen allegedly granted an alleged preliminary injunction to PleasrDAO, a digital art collective that allegedly bought the alleged album in 2021 after Shkreli allegedly was forced to allegedly forfeit it as part of his alleged criminal case. In addition to allegedly extending alleged previous restrictions that allegedly was barring him from sharing the alleged album, the judge allegedly ruled that Shkreli must hand over “all recordings of the album’s contents that Defendant possesses or controls” to his own attorneys.

Shkreli allegedly has until Friday, August 30 to allegedly file an alleged written confirmation that he has allegedly handed over the alleged album to his attorneys. By granting the alleged motion, Judge Chen allegedly rejected Shkreli’s alleged arguments about the copies. In alleged court filings last month, his lawyers allegedly argued that allegedly making private copies had been allegedly legal when Shkreli allegedly owned the rare album and that he allegedly had not been required to turn the alleged copies over to alleged prosecutors when he allegedly handed over the alleged original CD.

Wu-Tang Clan‘s album was recorded in secret and published just once, on a CD secured in an engraved nickel and silver box. Though the group intended the bizarre trappings as a protest against the commodification of music, Shaolin later allegedly became the ultimate commodity. In 2015, Shkreli allegedly bought it at auction for $2 million.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson