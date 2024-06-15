Wu-Tang Clan’s Rare Once Upon A Time In Shaolin Album Now Up For Purchase As NFT

Home News Collin Herron June 15th, 2024 - 4:29 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Celebrating 10 years since the private release of the most expensive piece of music ever created, Wu-Tang’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin is finally being offered to the public by the digital art collective Pleasr. Once Upon a Time in Shaolin was recorded in secret over six years, and pressed onto a two-CD copy. The album has been digitized and encrypted and is available for sale for $1 on www.thealbum.com, with new artwork designed by Hassan Rahim. Each sale will bring the album’s release closer from the original date of October 8th 2103 and will immediately unlock exclusive access to an album sampler created by the album’s co-producer, Cilvaringz.

As well as this album being able to be purchased as an NFT, it will also it’s first public playback in Australia. Mxdwn.com, states this album will receive its first public playback at a listening event next month. Australia’s Museum of Old and New Art is hosting a Namedropping exhibition. The display will include a 30-minute excerpt of the album, the physical record, and a housed in a silver box.