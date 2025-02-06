Alcest Shares Euphoric New Video For “Amethyste”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 6th, 2025 - 4:03 PM

Today French shoegaze and indie act Alcest has released their brand new video for “Améthyste.” The group‘s new record, Les Chants De L’Aurore, was released on June 21 2024, through Nuclear Blast Records. To further explain the video, Neige says: “Our long time friend and collaborator William Lacalmontie followed us during our last European tour promoting Les Chants de L’Aurore in order to make a music video documenting our experience and the shows we have been playing every night.

The artist adds: “I asked him not only to focus on the band but also pay homage to our fans, our crew, our community who have been so supportive to us since the early days of Alcest. This video is the way we found to tell you thank you. Also, Our world tour is keeping on in North America from February to mid March and then, we will go to Asia. We live such a beautiful adventure and all this would be impossible without your love and support. Take care and see you very soon again!”