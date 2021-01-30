Alcest Give Their Single “Protection” A Soothing Acoustic Twist

Home News Ariel King January 30th, 2021 - 7:22 PM

Alcest has shared an acoustic reworking of their single “Protection,” which had first been released in 2019, and appeared on their album Spiritual Instinct. The acoustic reworking of the track incorporates sweet strums and soothing tones.

The single differs significantly from the, which included cinematic guitars and quick drums. Rather, the acoustic version finds slow guitar strums that take on a sweeter melody. Alcest also pulled the lyrics from the acoustic version, only incorporating the two acoustic guitars. The song completes on a soft, drifting tone, high pitches flowing through the ending as deeper sounds mimic the feel of strings, eventually fading out.

<a href="https://alcest.bandcamp.com/track/protection-acoustic-instrumental-version">Protection (Acoustic Instrumental Version) by Alcest</a>

The acoustic single had first been released on Youtube last year, following the release of Spiritual Instinct, however is just becoming available on streaming services now. The acoustic version of the single runs nearly a minute longer than the original, accounting for the slower tempo that is found.

Alcest includes members Stéphane “Neige” Paut on lead vocals, guitars, keyboards and bass, and Jean “Winterhalter” Deflandre on drums. Paut founded the band in 2000, and was the sole member for several years, while Deflandre joined in 2009. Paut created the band’s first studio album on his own and has released five more with Deflandre. Spiritual Instinct came as the band’s sixth studio album, and was led by the singles “Protection” and “Sapphire.”