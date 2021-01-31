Beauty In Chaos And Cinthya Hussey Perform Sauntering New Single “The Delicate Balance Of All Things” On Spinning Clothes Hanger

Home News Krista Marple January 31st, 2021 - 4:00 PM

Alternative supergroup Beauty In Chaos has collaborated with Brazilian artist Cinthya Hussey on the remix of Beauty In Chaos’ “The Delicate Balance Of All Things.” The remake is the fourth-video single from Beauty In Chaos’ Out Of Chaos Comes…, which debuted in late December of last year. Tim Palmer, who is known to have worked with artists like David Bowie and The Cure, is credited for the remix of “The Delicate Balance Of All Things.”

The new remix of “The Delicate Balance Of All Things” is a lighter, more tech beat-based track while the original version is instrumentally-based with an alternative rock tone. The music video for the remixed version with Cinthya is an abstract visualizer that shows Cinthya performing while spinning and twirling on a giant clothes hanger. Throughout the video, depict-able silhouettes of Wayne and Cinthya are shown as they sing their vocals.

The original version of the track is from their album The Storm Before The Calm, which was released in July of last year, and features Hussey’s husband Wayne Hussey. According to a press release, after Cinthya did a rendition of “Everyday Is Like Sunday” by The Smiths, the idea for her to jump on the track came about.

While Cinthya is already known for her vocal contributions, she holds interest in other creative outlets besides singing. She became inspired after watching a TED Talk speech called “Believe in Yourself” that featured Paula Fuga performing a song with a ukulele. After that, Cinthya found herself expanding her creative talents. This led to her learning how to play ukulele herself, which then led to her covering versions of songs that she had loved for years. She began a YouTube channel that would eventually help jump start her career.

Beauty In Chaos is a project that was created by Michael Ciravolo back in 2018. While he has been making music for years and collaborating with many artists and producers, he stated in a press release that working with Palmer is at the top of his list. “Tim has always been one of my favorite producers…and one of the silver-linings of this lockdown is that he has time to do this and two other remixes for our new album.”