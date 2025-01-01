Morrissey Performs Four Previously Unheard Tracks From Yet To Be Released Bonfire Of Teenagers During NYE Show

Home News Michael Ferrara January 1st, 2025 - 4:28 PM

Morrissey, former vocalist for the Smiths, took the stage on New Year’s Eve to perform four tracks that were unbeknownst to fans from the album Bonfire Of Teenagers, which was planned to be released in February of 2023, but still hasn’t seen the light of day. The former Smiths frontman had announced the show in December, which was the finale of a run of four gigs the singer played between New York and Los Angeles to finish out the year. Watch the performance below.

Setlist of NYE Show, including the four unreleased tracks –

‘First Of The Gang To Die’

‘All You Need Is Me’

‘You’re The One For Me, Fatty’

‘Shoplifters Of The World Unite’

‘Sure Enough, The Telephone Rings’

‘One Day Goodbye Will Be Farewell’

‘Rebels Without Applause’

‘Black Cloud’

‘I Am Veronica’

‘I Ex-Love You’

‘I Wish You Lonely’

‘Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want’

‘Darling, I Hug A Pillow’

‘Life Is A Pigsty’

‘Everyday Is Like Sunday’

‘Jack The Ripper’

‘Speedway’

‘I Will See You In Far-Off Places’

Last night, Morrissey ended the show shortly before midnight, with a countdown following that played and the song ‘Auld Lang Syne’ kicked in to mark the start of 2025. Morrissey stayed on the stage, holding a placard that read ‘Happy New You’, as he embraced the members of his band and Vera Lynn’s ‘(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs Of Dover’ played. Fans went crazy for the man and throughly enjoyed his performance as he led the crowd to the new year.